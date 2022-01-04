Daporijo wears festive look as Si-Donyi celebration begins

DAPORIJO, 3 Jan: A joyously festive mood reigned in the township here in Upper Subansiri district as the celebration of the central Si-Donyi festival begins on Tuesday.

Si-Donyi is the major festival of the Tagins and it is celebrated from 4 to 6 January every year.

The festival could not be organized last year owing to the Covid-19 situation. This year, it is being organized in a grand manner.

Various sports and cultural competitions were organized as part of the celebration from 2 December after the selection of the priest on 17 November, which set the floor for the celebration of the festival.

On Monday, folksong and folkdance competitions were conducted. Yane Riba of the Yarkum Ane Punung team bagged the first prize in Nymv Kapnam, while the second prize was won by Dario Mara of the Chungri Ane Punung team.

In Knyi Bokar, the prize went to Papuri Dukam of the Gungchi Anv Punung team and the second prize to Malek Dulom and Talum Dulom of the Si-Ane Punung team.

In Bogv Kapnam, Yanga Lusi Tamin of the Yikji Kampu Punung team won the first prize, while the second prize was bagged by Dario Mara of the Chungri Ane Punung team.

The winners were awarded prizes sponsored by local MLA Taniya Soki.

Earlier in the day, Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori, accompanied by festival celebration committee members, visited the festival ground. He inspected the food stalls, the priest’s house, the rostrum and the entrance gate.

The DC was all praise for the traditional attires of the Tagins. He said that “Tagin festival dresses are one of the best festival dresses in Arunachal.”

Nyori has arranged a generator set for emergency use, and contributed 40 cases of soft/carbonated drinks to the organizing committee.

Education Minister Taba Tedir will attend the main celebration on 6 January, said Central Si-Donyi Festival Committee chairman Dosh Dasi.