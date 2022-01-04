J&K saw 15 pc increase in registration of crime cases in 2020: Police

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded more than 15 per cent increase in registration of cases of crime in 2020 over 2019, police officials said here.

A total of 25,072 cases were registered in the union territory in 2020, they said.

The information was shared by officials of the crime branch of the Jammu & Kashmir Police during a meeting chaired by Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, the officials said as the annual edition of the crime gazette of police for the year 2020 was released here.

Crime rate for the year 2020 remained at 216.90 per one lakh population, as against 189.41 in 2019, they said.

The DGP said it gives an insight about crime rates and trends for which counter-measures could be taken accordingly.

He stressed on setting up a target date for completing the 2021 gazette.

Today, crimes are not only varied but also more complicated in nature, the DGP said, adding that special focus has to be on crimes of terrorism, cyber and narcotics.