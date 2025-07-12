Dalai Lama expresses gratitude in 90th birthday message; says kindness basis for peace

DHARAMSHALA, 11 Jul: The Dalai Lama on Friday expressed heartfelt gratitude and conveyed his appreciation for the overwhelming love, prayers and good wishes received from across the globe on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The message released from the Tibetan government-in-exile read, “Dear brothers and sisters, thank you for your warm greetings on my 90th birthday. I very much appreciate your kind gesture. I feel my life has been of some benefit to people across the world, and I dedicate the rest of my time to the service of others.”

The 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, also known as Lhama Thondup, whose teachings have inspired millions worldwide across faiths and cultures, was on 6 July. Celebrations were held in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh and various parts of the world to mark the milestone.

In his message, the Tibetan spiritual leader said, “As I often tell my friends and well-wishers, I would request you to join me in this effort, to be warm-hearted and to lead a meaningful life in the service of others; that will be the best birthday gift to me.”

He said that the 90th birthday is conventionally considered an important milestone in one’s life. He further said he has dedicated himself to spreading the message of compassion and kindness, which he believes is the basis for peace and happiness in this world, and he will continue doing so. (PTI)