Drug dealer arrested

LONGDING, 4 Jan: A joint team of the Longding police and the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended a drug dealer here on Tuesday.

The team seized four packets comprising 40.93 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 8,18,600, and sales proceeds of Rs 38,620 from her possession.

The drug dealer was involved in transhipping brown sugar in bulk from Langkho village in Myanmar to Kunsa village and selling the drug to individuals in Longding.

The dealer, along with the seized contraband and cash, has been handed over to the Longding police station for further investigation. (DIPRO)