K/Kumey and E/Siang to represent Arunachal in Subroto Cup Int’l Football Tournament

TEZU, 4 Jan: Kurung Kumey will represent Arunachal in the Girls’ U-17 Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, while East Siang will represent the state in the boys’ category of the prestigious event.

On Tuesday, Kurung Kumey defeated East Kameng 2-0 and became the winner of the state level girls’ U-17 Subroto Cup and school games football tournament at Jubilee ground here in Lohit district.

Both the goals were scored in the first half by Yumlam Lali (18th minute) and Kipa Naring (23rd minute).

(Yumlam) Lali and Tai Kuku, both from Kurung Kumey, were adjudged the best player and the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

On 29 December last year, East Siang had beaten West Siang 4-3 via sudden death in the boys’ U-17 final.

Attending the closing ceremony, MLA Mutchu Mithi spoke about women’s empowerment and how such tournaments help in empowering them.

Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu emphasized the importance of playing sports and physical fitness. He said that the tournament was “a step towards achieving the ‘Fit India’ mission that encourages people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives to remain healthy and fit.”

Tezu-based 7th Sikh Battalion’s Commanding Officer Col Sushil Rana also spoke on the importance of sports.

DC Marge Sora also attended the programme.