Assam logs first Omicron case

GUWAHATI, 5 Jan: Assam on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The 35-year-old man, who hails from Hojai district, was found infected with the Omicron variant, he said.

His sample was sent to the Jorhat-based North East Institute of Science and Technology as he had tested positive for COVID-19 after his return from the West Asian country, the minister said.

“His report for genome sequencing came during the day. But by this time, he has already recovered from the infection,” Mahanta said.

A teenager from Digaru area in Kamrup Metropolitan district had also tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, but his sample was taken to Meghalaya, the minister said.

“Once we were alerted about his status, we started contact tracing of his family members and others. All protocols are being followed,” Mahanta said.

He stated that the state government has been monitoring on international travellers with rising cases of Omicron variant in the country.

During the period between December 1, 2021 and January 4 this year, 3,198 people had entered the northeastern state from foreign countries, and of them, 52 were found infected with COVID-19, including the one who contracted the Omicron strain, the minister said. (PTI)