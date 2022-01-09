An eventual swap

— Nang Kham Weingken
BA (Mass.com), 1st Semester
Assam Donbosco University, Ghy (Assam)
Very often she wonders
Her individual strives to grow
And exclude moments
That threatened her true self
The price of such a mercy
strangely collided to its extremity
she re-learned to ascribe
the beauty to its purest form.
So afraid to even experience
the sigh of relief
owing to the fact of
Being in a new trouble again.
A flaming breathe prior to
greet some fresh hopes,
And promises to be hold,
She came across to the new normal