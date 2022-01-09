An eventual swap

— Nang Kham Weingken

BA (Mass.com), 1st Semester

Assam Donbosco University, Ghy (Assam)

Very often she wonders

Her individual strives to grow

And exclude moments

That threatened her true self

The price of such a mercy

strangely collided to its extremity

she re-learned to ascribe

the beauty to its purest form.

So afraid to even experience

the sigh of relief

owing to the fact of

Being in a new trouble again.

A flaming breathe prior to

greet some fresh hopes,

And promises to be hold,

She came across to the new normal