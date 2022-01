Thirst

— Jati Kanta Sinha

Give me some drops of water

Oh reel, of pure heart

Flow through the vales

Of mountains,

Into my crazy heart,

And stay, some hours

Until it makes me dazzle

Like a piece of pure diamond.

Life is full of despair, and

Venoms, one never endures;

Oh reel, come in a hot summer day

And blow a cold shower

To make unendured heart,

Pure.