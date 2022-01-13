Kamhua Noknu PHC fully functional: Ngandam

PONGCHAU, 13 Jan: RWD Minister and Pongchau-Wakka MLA Honchun Ngandam on Wednesday visited the primary health centre (PHC) in Kamhua Noknu, along with Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego and other senior officers of Longding district, and interacted with the medical officers and staffers of the PHC.

Speaking to reporters, Ngandam informed that the PHC had been inaugurated way back in December 2018 by the then chief minister but could not function properly.

“It is now fully functional with a lot of effort put into it. Necessary medical staff and other required items are being arranged,” he said.

“Patients had to go through a lot of trouble. They would have to travel long distances or visit the district headquarters even for minor illnesses, but now doctors are available and minor illnesses are being treated here, which is saving them time and money,” the minister said.

On the SOPs issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, Ngandam directed the DC to issue directions to check the spread of the pandemic in the district. He also asked the DC to “take up awareness activities with the help of the medical authorities and the police to ensure that safety measures are being maintained at the check gate and in open places.”