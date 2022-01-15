Police foil suicide bid

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 14 Jan: The police here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday rescued a boy who was allegedly attempting to die by suicide at the bridge over the Subansiri river near Pakam Colony, at around 9 am.

Daporijo Police Station OC Token Dubai informed that, on receiving information regarding the suicide bid, a police team reached the spot and found that the boy was stuck, hanging from a rope attached to the bridge.

Onlookers informed that the boy had earlier attempted to commit suicide at around 7 am on the same day. After his rescue, the boy was taken to the police station here for further enquiries.