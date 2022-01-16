R-Day celebrations to begin from  Bose’ birth anniversary

NEW DELHI, 15 Jan: The Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from 23 January instead of 24 January to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose, government sources said on Saturday.

This is in line with the Narendra Modi government’s focus on commemorating important aspects of India’s history and culture, they said, noting that it had earlier started celebrating Bose’s birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Divas’.

Other such days, observance of which have become a yearly affair, are 14 August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, 31 October as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Patel), 15 November as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary), 26 November as Constitution Day and 26 December as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh), sources added. (PTI)