Goa Elections: Chidambaram says AAP and TMC will only fracture non-BJP vote

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI): Asserting that the contest in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his assessment that the AAP and the TMC will only “fracture” the non-BJP vote has been “confirmed” by Arvind Kejriwal.

His remarks came a day after AAP national convener Kejriwal’s comments that his party is ready to be part of a coalition government in Goa if the February 14 assembly elections throw up a fractured mandate.

Chidambaram, who is the Congress’ senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls, appealed to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and elect Congress.

“My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between Congress and BJP,” he said.

“Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear, he said. Do you want a regime change or not, the Congress leader asked. “I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and vote Congress,” Chidambaram said. Assembly polls for all 40 seats in Goa will be held on February 14.