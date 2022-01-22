Deepening silence

Three days have passed and still there is no news about Miram Taron, who was reportedly abducted by China’s PLA from inside Indian territory in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army has said that it has sought the assistance of the PLA to locate Taron and return him as per established protocol. On the other hand, China’s foreign affairs ministry said that it is not aware of the incident. It is an agonizing wait for the family members, relatives and friends of Taron. At this juncture, the whole of Arunachal stands in solidarity with the family.

There is a need to put more pressure on China to release the abducted youth at the earliest. Every Arunachalee needs to stand up and together raise a voice against such an act. A clear message should go to the central government that the people of Arunachal want it to act quickly and decisively to ensure the early release of Taron. Apart from the statement issued by the defence PRO, so far there is not a single word from the government of India. Neither the prime minister, nor the union home minister, nor the defence minister, or the foreign minister has said a word on the issue. The absolute silence of the central leadership is deeply disturbing and will send a wrong message to the people living along the LAC.