ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Members of the Tutem clan (Ete, Ori, Nyodu, Nyorak, Mayi, Niri, Bame, Tasar and Siram) residing in the Itanagar Capital Region celebrated ‘Tutem Day’ on 21 January in the premises of State Election Commission Secretary Nyali Ete, strictly adhering to the Covid SOPs.

Several social issues, such as quality of school education, documentation of the Tutem genealogy, and the necessity of creating legal awareness were also discussed during the celebration.