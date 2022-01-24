Lifetime achievement awards conferred on ex-min Ronya, Dr Koyu

DARKA, 23 Jan: The Bogum Ao Foundation (BAF) has conferred Ato Bogum Lifetime Achievement Awards on former minister Lijum Ronya and Dr Tony Koyu, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the society and the Bogum family in particular.

The awards were conferred on them during a BAF conference held here in West Siang district from 16 to 19 January.

On the occasion, the BAF also felicitated 13 more achievers and founder members of the organization. Some of the resolutions which had been adopted by the BAF in its previous conference were also ratified.

The members resolved to practice the traditional burial system and denounced “the practice of concrete burial system beneath the earth.”

“Further, the Bogum family has unanimously resolved to enlist their names in their birthplace or permanent settled place in the upcoming General Census, 2021, for the larger interest of the society,” the BAF said in a release.