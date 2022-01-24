Miao to get free ‘sports equipment bank’

Staff Reporter

MIAO, 23 Jan: The Miao subdivision administration in Changlang district has decided to start a ‘free sports equipment bank’ at the old library in the ADC office here from 26 January for the benefit of the children and youths of Miao.

“Any youth can freely borrow equipment such as cricket kit, badminton racquets, TT paddles, football, volleyball, nets, skating board, chessboard, carrom board, etc, for playing and then return the equipment back into the sports bank after finishing their game,” Miao ADC Sunny K Singh informed this daily.

“It is being observed that many youths of Miao subdivision, mainly those who come from the economically weaker section, are finding it difficult to pursue and play sports of their choice despite urge and eagerness to play the same. This free sports equipment bank is an initiative to support these talented youths to fulfil their dreams of playing sports of their choice,” said Singh.

The ADC also informed that efforts are on to transform the sports infrastructure in Miao by starting a day-and-night futsal ground, a day-and-night parkour park and a 10-metre rifle/pistol shooting gallery, and by adding floodlights to the existing cricket-cum-football ground.

“Moreover, a skating rink-cum-adventure cycling unit is under construction and will be completed in the next two months,” he said.