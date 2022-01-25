Villagers felicitate 6th AR jawans for rescue operation

LAHU, 24 Jan: The villagers of Lahu in Tirap district organized a function here on Monday to felicitate the jawans of the 6th Assam Rifles (AR) who rescued the chief of Lahu and a former ASM who had been abducted by NSCN (K-YA) insurgents on 14 November, 2021 and taken across the Indo-Myanmar border.

The 6th AR had carried out an operation on 15 November, 2021 to rescue the two.

Lahu village chief Rawang Lowang and former ASM Sunwang Hakhun expressed gratitude to the 6th AR for executing the daring rescue operation.

While interacting with the villagers, 6 AR Commandant Col Amit Kumar Das commended them for not paying extortion money to any insurgent group. (DIPRO)