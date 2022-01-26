LG to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund under its Kar Salaam initiative

NEW DELHI, 25 Jan: LG Electronics under its #KarSalaam initiative has pledged to contribute Rs. 1 crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) on Republic Day.

Launched in 2017, the ‘Kar Salaam’ initiative has been dedicated to the veterans of Indian Armed Forces saluting their spirit of generous contribution and service towards the nation. The contributions made in 2021 were utilized in funding education of children.

To further support the cause, LG will be conducting a public awareness drive to request and urge people to come forward, show support for the cause and contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

LG Electronics will also run a TV, radio, and digital campaign between January 20 and January 31, 2022, to further amplify communication across the masses for the initiative. The awareness campaign will also run at 7,000 retail stores across the country.

Commenting on the occasion MD LG Electronics India Young Lak Kim said, “LG Electronics has been operating in India for the past 25 years and we have always been committed for welfare of society. Our ‘Kar Salaam’ initiative underscores this philosophy and is a gratitude to the brave hearts who have selflessly contributed to the nation. We thank the Kendriya Sainik Board for helping us implement this initiative and hope we would be able to bring some positivity and joy to the families of thousands of ex-servicemen of the Defence Forces.”

Air Cmde B. Ahluwalia who is also secretary KSB said, “We would like to thank LG Electronics for their continued support and for inspiring others to come forward and contribute to the welfare of those who had dedicated their lives for the nation. The Kar Salaam initiative has over the years created a lot of awareness and helped generate funds. We are confident, this year more people come forward and contribute to the cause that helps us improve the lives of war widows, children of martyr’s, war disabled soldiers& ex-servicemen.”

The contribution made by LG Electronics will help the dependents of brave martyrs, veterans and their families, according to a company release.