R-Day: 939 police medals including 189 for gallantry declared

NEW DELHI, 25 Jan: The government on Tuesday announced a total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, for personnel of various central and state police forces on the eve of Republic Day.

The union home ministry published a list containing names of the personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry (PMG), the president’s police medal for distinguished service, and the police medal for meritorious service.

No one has been given the top category president’s police medal for gallantry this time.

Among the 189 gallantry awardees, 134 are being awarded for their gallant action in the Jammu & Kashmir region, 47 for their bravery in left wing extremism-affected areas, and one for a similar conduct in the Northeast region, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The highest number of bravery medals, 115, have been awarded to the Jammu & Kashmir Police, followed by 30 to the CRPF, 10 to the Chhattisgarh Police, nine to the Odisha Police, seven to the Maharashtra Police, three each to the border guarding forces of the ITBP and the SSB, and two to the BSF, among others.

Eighty-eight personnel have been awarded distinguished service medals, while 662 have been given the meritorious service medals. Forty-two fire service medals, 37 correctional service medals for police personnel and 51 ‘Jeevan Rakshak Padak’ were also announced.

The ‘Jeevan Rakshak’ series of medals are given for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. (PTI)