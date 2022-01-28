DA to commence disbursement of compensation to DMP PAFs

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 27 Jan: The project-affected families (PAF) of the NHPC’s Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) can finally take a breather as the Dibang Valley deputy commissioner’s office has announced the date of commencement of disbursement of compensation.

In an order issued on Thursday, the DC notified the schedule of the area-wise disbursement, which will begin from 30 January.

Despite the compensation amount of Rs 640 crores having been deposited into the district administration’s account on 25 November, 2021, the disbursement process was being delayed even after repeated pleas from the PAFs and other stakeholders to release the compensation at the earliest.

To make matters worse, the construction giant had filed an IA at the HC’s Itanagar bench (listed on 23 December, 2021), praying for non-disbursement of the compensation amount deposited into the Dibang Valley DA’s account.

After repeated prayers fell on deaf ears, the PAFs found support from the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) and the Dibang Valley District Students’ Union (DVDSU), which served an ultimatum to the state government and enforced an indefinite blockade in the district to press the demand for payment of compensation to the PAFs.

The indefinite bandh enforced by the AIMSU and the DVDSU, demanding a ‘date to start the disbursement process in writing’ had started on 17 January.

AIMSU GS Mompa Linggi said, “We really appreciate the support and cooperation by the people of Dibang Valley in this fight for right. Whenever any such situation arises, wherein it is the matter of the rights of our people, AIMSU will always take it as a priority and stand up for the cause. We also appreciate the cooperation from the Dibang Valley police department in handling the situation very aptly,” said Linggi.