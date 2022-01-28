Gov dedicates Gen Bipin Rawat Hall to people

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Governor BD Mishra dedicated the ‘General Bipin Rawat Hall’ in the Raj Bhavan here to the people of the state on 26 January, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and others.

Interacting with Gen Rawat’s daughters Kritika Rawat and Tarini Rawat through the virtual mode, the governor said, “Great patriot, great strategist, a gallant soldier and an outstanding general, Gen Rawat will always be remembered by the people of Arunachal Pradesh and will be an inspiring figure for the present and future generations of the whole nation.”

Khandu said that, in honour of the late general, the road from Walong to Kibithu, where Gen Rawat had rendered his valuable service as the commanding officer of his battalion, the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles, will be named after him. (Raj Bhavan)