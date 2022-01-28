Republic Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Republic Day was celebrated across the state in a befitting manner on 26 January.

In Itanagar, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar unfurled the national tricolour at the civil secretariat, in the presence of senior government officers, other employees of the civil secretariat, and police personnel.

The CS appealed to all government employees to rededicate themselves to the service of the people of Arunachal Pradesh while upholding the values of the Constitution of India.

In Tawang, DC KN Damo unfurled the national flag in the presence of local MLA Tsering Tashi, Tawang Brigade Commander Brig NM Bendigeri, and others.

The DC paid homage to the freedom fighters and remembered the leaders who contributed in the making of modern Arunachal.

In Kamle district, DC Adong Pertin unfurled the national flag at the general ground in HQ Raga.

The DC remembered the freedom fighters and all those involved in the framing of the Constitution of India. He highlighted the achievements of various departments of the district, and urged all to strictly observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The day was also celebrated in Kamporijo, Puchigeko, Dollungmukh and Gepen.

In Upper Subansiri, DC Mika Nyori unfurled the national flag in Daporijo. He highlighted the schemes and achievements of the government, and gave away cash awards, certificates and trophies to the cleanest colonies in Daporijo and Dumporijo.

Among others, local MLA Taniya Soki, HoDs, panchayat members, GBs and students attended the function.

The day was also celebrated in Nacho, where Tourism Minister and local MLA Nakap Nalo hoisted the national flag.

In West Siang, DC Penga Tato unfurled the national flag in headquarters Aalo. He gave away certificates and medals to young sportspersons of the district who earned gold, silver and bronze medals in the recent state level competition.

In Longding, DC (in-charge) Dakli Gara unfurled the national flag as the regular DC, Bani Lego, recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Commendation certificates were distributed to Ozakho village for becoming the first village in Longding to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage of individuals above 18 years and for 100 percent enrollment in the PMJAY. Commendation certificate was also given to the team of the RBSY for their good work.

In West Kameng, DC Karma Leki unfurled the tricolour in Bomdila, and recalled the contributions of the nation’s freedom fighters. He lauded the health and frontline workers for their selfless service in fighting Covid-19, and urged all eligible people to get vaccinated and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In Upper Siang, DC Shashvat Saurabh unfurled the national flag, in the presence of Health Minister Alo Libang and others, in Yingkiong.

Certificates of appreciation and prizes were distributed, and appointment orders were handed out to GBs during the function.

The day was also celebrated in Tuting and Mariyang subdivisions.

In Papum Pare, DC Minga Sherpa unfurled the national flag amid a gathering of officers, police and ITBP personnel, government officials, schoolchildren, GBs, and others in Yupia.

Besides commending the services rendered by healthcare and frontline workers in fighting Covid-19, the DC lauded the health department for conducting over one lakh Covid tests and vaccinating 63,500 persons.

He also highlighted the developmental activities and achievements of the district in various sectors.

The DC awarded a certificate of appreciation to the Lal Ane expedition team, a commendation certificate to tourism promoter John Panye, and appointment letters and red coats to newly inducted gaon burahs and gaon buris.

Republic Day was also celebrated in Sakiang, where Mengio EAC Tana Bapu unfurled the national flag.

In Anjaw, DC Talo Jerang unfurled the national flag in district headquarters Hawai. The celebration featured a traditional cultural show, exhibition by agriculture and horticulture departments and SHGs, and games and sports events.

The DC highlighted the activities and achievements of the district, and urged all to follow the Covid-19 SOPs.

In Dibang Valley, DC Pagli Sora unfurled the national flag in the presence of GBs, HoDs, Indian Army officers, PRI members and students in headquarters Anini.

The DC apprised the people of various central and state government schemes, and felicitated the frontline workers for their exceptional service in the fight against the pandemic. He also awarded a commendation certificate to DRCHO Dr K Jopir.

Stainless steel litter bins were later distributed to Kaji, Kongo-I and Kongo-II villages by the DPDO.

In East Siang, DC Tayi Taggu unfurled the tricolour in Pasighat, and highlighted the achievements of the government departments of the district.

The DC, along with local MLA Kaling Moyong, SP Sumit Kumar Jha, 5th IRBn Commandant Aishwarya Sharma and East Siang Sessions Judge Budi Habung handed over commendation certificates to the awardees of various departments for their dedicated and sincere services. The certificate for the cleanest village of the district went to Siluk village in Mebo subdivision.

The day was also celebrated in Ruksin and Mebo subdivisions.

The Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court celebrated Republic Day in Naharlagun. The programme was attended by Justice Nani Tagia, members of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Bench Bar Association, advocates, officers and staffers of the registry.

Justice Tagia hoisted the national flag, which was followed by singing of the national anthem.

At Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic in Itanagar, Principal Taba Tath unfurled the tricolour in the presence of HoDs, faculty members, staffers, NCC cadets and students.

The day was also celebrated in other districts of the state. (With inputs from CS’ PR Cell & DIPROs)