State reports 1 Covid death, toll at 285

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: A 60-year-old female passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest with Covid pneumonia at around 5:30 pm on 26 January in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

With this, the state’s Covid death toll stands at 285.

The deceased had complained of coughing and breathing difficulty, and had tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT on 26 January at the RKM Hospital in Itanagar. From there, she was referred and admitted to the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu on the same day and was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

She had taken both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state continues to record Covid cases in the hundreds, with 455 cases reported on Thursday, of whom 235 are symptomatic.

Papum Pare reported the highest positivity rate with 80 percent, followed by 75 percent in Dibang Valley and 50 percent each in Anjaw, Kamle and Longding.

The ICR reported a positivity rate of 29 percent.

On Thursday, 431 people were declared recovered or discharged.

At present, the state has 3,332 active Covid-19 cases. (See full bulletin)