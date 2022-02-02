AAP under GPDP, ZPDP, BPDP approved

BOMDILA, 1 Feb: The West Kameng District Planning Committee discussed and approved the annual action plan (AAP) under the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), the Zilla Panchayat Development Plan (ZPDP) and the Block Panchayat Development Plan (BPDP) for the 2022-23 financial year in a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by ADC (HQ) Sang Khandu, was attended by ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa, DPDO Dr Dechin Droka, ZPMs, member secretaries, BDOs, HoDs and PTAs.

The ADC urged the participants, particularly the ZPMs, to “focus on organic farming and achieve Sustainable Developments Goals and generate own source revenue.”

Presentations on the GPDP and the ZPDP were made by PTA Shyani Dususow, and a presentation on the BPDP was made by DRDA TA (M) Netan Dorjee Thongdok. (DIPRO)