Meghalaya CM terms Union Budget as forward looking & futuristic

Shillong, Feb 1 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget and termed it as a forward looking and futuristic budget.

The CM said he is happy that our suggestions during the budget discussion meeting in December to increase outlay under the Scheme for Financial Assistance to the state has been accepted and now Meghalaya would benefit by Rs 100 crore more in this year itself.

“I thank hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a forward looking and futuristic budget. I am glad that the Government of India’s vision for Amrit Kaal is aligned with our vision for The Meghalayan Decade’. The special impetus for holistic development of youth, women, and farmers is in line with our focus and approach towards our vision of being among the top 10 states in 10 years…” he said in a statement.

The Scheme for Financial Assistance to the states will drive the economy of Meghalaya along with the national economy at an accelerated pace in these tough pandemic times, he said.

The Meghalaya CM said that the PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East) will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council and it will enable livelihood activities for youth and women by filling the gaps in various sectors with initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore.

“I express my gratitude towards the Government of India for giving special attention to the North Eastern States and their aspirations. As part of this initiative, we have plans to pose a project for the construction of new administrative city in Shillong,” he said.

Sangma appreciated the move to construct 2 Lakh Saksham Anganwadis with improved infrastructure for early child development. “I welcome the initiative for the National Digital Health Ecosystem which will further streamline the health service in our country and increase the accessibility to health infrastructure benefits,” he said.

Sangma applauded the plan to create digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood, digital university and digital course and said it will help the youth of Meghalaya to leverage such opportunities to upskill and train themselves.

The Meghalaya CM also welcomed the commitment to infrastructure development through initiatives such as unified logistics interface platform – ULIP, National Ropeways Development programme, and most importantly the expansion of National Highways network.