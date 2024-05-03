Kolkata Apollo Hospitals launches clinic to manage structural heart disease

GUWAHATI, 2 May: Kolkata-based Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals has launched a comprehensive clinic to manage structural heart disease.

Addressing mediapersons here in Assam on 30 April, the hospital authority shed light on the latest advancements in the treatment of structural heart disease.

During the press meet, led by consultant Dr Sumanto Mukhopadhyay, specialists created awareness about the complexities of structural heart disease and the evolving landscape of treatment options available to patients.

Dr Mukhopadhyay emphasised the pivotal role of preventive measures, highlighting the significance of healthy lifestyle choices such as nutritious eating habits and regular exercise in mitigating the risk of coronary heart disease, which differs from structural heart issues.

“During the conference, attendees gained insights into the intricate workings of the heart and how structural abnormalities can impact its functionality,” said a release, and added that, “with the heart beating approximately 100,000 times daily, ensuring optimal structural integrity is paramount for maintaining overall health and wellbeing.”

Dr Mukhopadhyay, who is internationally renowned for percutaneous treatment of structural heart diseases, elucidated on various treatment approaches, tailored to individual patient needs, ranging from medication to complex interventions.

“By fostering dialogue and sharing insights, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata reaffirms its commitment to advancing patient care and improving outcomes in cardiovascular health,” the release added.