Mizoram lifts ban on import of pigs & pig products

Aizawl, Feb 1 (PTI) The Mizoram government has lifted the ban on import of pigs and pig products after more than a year, an official said on Tuesday.

The order issued on Monday said that import of pigs and pig products has been allowed to some extent as the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) is more or less contained, he said.

No new case of ASF has been reported since January this year, he said.

Imports of pigs and pig products have been banned since August 17, 2020.

“Prior permission for import of pigs and piglets should be obtained from state animal husbandry and veterinary science department,” the order said.

Pigs and piglets should be purchased or imported only from pig disease free states and neighbouring countries, it said.

Imported pigs should possess healthy certificate and Common Swine Fever (CSF) vaccination certificate and the same should be produced by the owner to the animal check gate.

Repopulation of pigs might only be done after following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for cleaning and disinfection of the infected premises as per the National Action Plan, the order said.

According to animal husbandry and veterinary science department, the ASF, which was reported in March last year, has claimed 29,824 pigs affecting 272 villages across all 11 districts.

About 10,381 pigs have been culled to prevent the disease, it said.