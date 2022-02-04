Streetlights in Doimukh not functioning

[Chukhu Indu]

DOIMUKH, 3 Feb: The streetlights from the Doimukh bridge point to the market area and Medical Colony near Rono Hills here have not been working for nearly two years, local residents have said.

The streetlights had been installed in October 2015 under the Special Plan Assistance, at a cost of Rs 90 lakhs.

According to a source associated with the project, the working of the streetlights has been disrupted due to the road construction work being carried out by M/s NTLLP.

On being contacted, Doimukh Power Division AE Nabum Gamin confirmed that the streetlights have been affected due to the work to widen the four-lane road from Gumto to Bage Tinali, which had begun in 2018.

“Even before that, a few of the streetlights were already un-functional and the department had repaired them without any additional fund,” the AE said, adding that streetlights require maintenance work every two-three years.

“Within this month, or by 1 March, maintenance of a few streetlights in important places like the medical area and the market will be done,” he said.

The AE also informed that the department will soon be submitting a proposal to the state government for installing light emitting diode (LED) bulbs, “since it consumes less unit of power, replacing the existing sodium vapour lamp.”

Gamin appealed to the residents to refrain from destroying public properties, saying that some miscreants burst Diwali crackers near the Doimukh CHC and destroyed the circuit breaker box and the bulb installed in the area.