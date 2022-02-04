Another Covid death on Thursday, toll at 291

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The state recorded yet another Covid-related death on Thursday, taking the death toll to 291.

A 50-year-old female with comorbidity from Lohit had tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT at the zonal hospital in Tezu on Thursday. She was immediately admitted to the district Covid health centre in Tezu, where she passed away at around 1 pm on the same day due to upper GI bleeding with Covid-19 pneumonia.

She was not vaccinated.

On Thursday, the state recorded 226 cases of Covid, of whom 111 are symptomatic.

Dibang Valley recorded the highest positivity rate of 80 percent, followed by 75 percent in Papum Pare and 36.4 percent in Upper Siang.

On the day, 404 people were declared recovered or discharged.

The number of active cases is 2,196. (See full details)