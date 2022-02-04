Training in poultry rearing underway

KHUPA, 3 Feb: Fifteen unemployed rural youths are participating in a six-day ‘skill-based training programme’ on poultry rearing and management, which began here in Anjaw district on 3 February.

The training is being imparted by the Anjaw KVK under the Sub-mission on Agriculture Extension of the National Mission on Agriculture Extension & Technology.

On the inaugural day, course director Dr Santosh Kumar stressed on the “importance of the programme in context of Anjaw district, where poultry is an inevitable part of tribal culture and life, used not only for meat and egg production but also as an offering to god.”

Hayuliang CO G Rimi encouraged the participants to learn scientific methods of poultry rearing “and use it as tools to improve own income, especially during pandemic period.”

JNV Khupa Principal Basanta Singh and Hayuliang ArSRLM BBM Nerswn Daimary also attended the inaugural programme.