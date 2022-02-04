Refrain from predicting poll results during prohibition period: PCI to print media

NEW DELHI, 3 Feb: Ahead of the assembly polls in five states, the Press Council of India (PCI) on Thursday asked print media to refrain from publishing articles which in any way predict the results of the elections during the prohibited period from 10 February to 7 March.

In view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a ban on conducting and publishing opinion polls or exit polls between 10 February and 7 March.

In an advisory, the print media watchdog said it is of the view that forecast of the results of the elections in any form or manner by way of predictions by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of Section 126 A of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951.

The RP Act aims to prevent the electors of constituencies going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of the political parties in the fray, it added.

“In view of the upcoming state legislative assembly elections in different states, the Press Council of India advises the print media to refrain from publishing articles which in any way whatsoever predict the results of the elections during the prohibited period under Section 126 A of RP Act, 1951, to ensure free, fair and transparent election,” the council said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held from 10 February, and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

“The print media is hereby advised not to publish/publicize any such articles related to the dissemination of results, during the prohibited period of the state legislative assembly elections in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh between 7 am on 10 February, 2022 and 6:30 pm on 7 March, 2022 to ensure free and fair elections,” the council said. (PTI)