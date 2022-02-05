RGU celebrates 39th foundation day

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, 4 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here celebrated its 39th foundation day in the blended mode on 4 February.

The event at the university saw limited attendance, including that of RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, while the majority of the participants, including Governor BD Mishra, who is the chief rector of the university, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the event virtually.

Addressing the event from the Raj Bhavan, the governor congratulated the university on its foundation day and commended it over its growth and opening up of new departments and other infrastructure.

He lauded RGU for “creating smart classrooms, especially during the time of the pandemic, which is providing online classes for the students.”

The governor also expressed appreciation for the university for inking several important MoUs with many institutes.

Former UGC chairperson Prof DP Singh delivered the foundation day lecture on the topic ‘National Education Policy (NEP)-2020: Prospects and realization’, connecting virtually from New Delhi.

Terming the day a significant one, he said, “It is monumental to look back on what has been achieved and look forward to what needs to be done.”

Singh highlighted “the importance of the NEP as a landmark journey in the Indian education system,” adding that it is “national-centric and learners-centric for producing a global knowledge system.”

India being a diverse and multilingual country, the NEP’s approach is to ensure equity and equality for all, he said.

Stressing on the importance of the National Institute Framework Ranking and the Academic Bank of Credits as “a growth engine of new education policy,” he advocated bringing in “an environment of cultural appreciation with moral and ethical foundation of the institute for effective implementation of the NEP.”

The DCM in his address said that the opening of new departments, especially of sports science and agriculture, would “fill up the long-felt vacuum in the arena of higher education in our state.”

Lauding the university for the steps it has taken to check the spread of Covid-19, Mein said that the facilities that RGU provides to the campus dwellers, employees and students are praiseworthy.

“The impressive number of research publications and seminars conducted by the teachers in recent times is a testimony of this pursuit of knowledge and the contribution of the university in this regard,” he added.

Earlier, Prof Kushwaha in his opening remarks dwelt on the academic development of the university in the last one year. “There are six faculty members of the university who have successfully registered for their patents. The university also received financial support of Rs 10 crores from the union science & technology department under the PURSE 2021 programme,” he informed.

Highlighting some of the ongoing developmental activities of the university, Prof Kushwaha said that “extending hostel facilities to the students is in the process, which will accommodate almost all the students admitted.”

The VC said that the university is expanding its healthcare facility and is expected to increase its bed capacity by 10 in the coming years.

“Many lifesaving laboratory tests can be conducted here,” he said.