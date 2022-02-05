AAPSU observes martyrs’ day

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) observed its ‘martyrs’ day’ at the NEFA Club here on Friday.

The day is observed every year on 4 February to remember the supreme sacrifice made by former AAPSU leaders late Kipa Kache, late Tobom Bam and late Khoda Dolu for the cause of the people of the state.

Kache, who succumbed to firing by CRPF personnel during the anti-refugee movement in 1986, was declared the first AAPSU martyr.

Bam lost his life on 18 May, 1994 during the ‘Delhi Chalo March’ organized by the union against foreigners settled in the state, while Dolu lost his life in 2004.

The union also deeply mourned the sudden demise of its former general secretary Liki Ete on 3 February.

AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai recalled Ete’s contributions towards the growth of student activism across the state.

“Ete was a straightforward person and a dynamic leader under whose initiative mass movement against refugees was organized across Arunachal after his election as the union’s general secretary in the early ’90s,” Dai said.

Ete was the son of late Minli Ete and late Rei Karbi Ete.

State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider – a former AAPSU leader himself – also attended the programme and shared his “inputs and experiences” with the participants.