Take steps to bring back Tapor Pullom

After the happy reunion of Arunachalee citizen Miram Taron, who had been abducted by the PLA, with his family, a report is emerging that another Arunachalee citizen, Tapor Pullom, was reportedly abducted by the PLA in August 2015 from Monigong in Shi-Yomi district. Pullom was reportedly abducted when he was on a hunting mission near the LAC. The family members of Pullom have alleged that, despite knocking on the doors of the Indian Army and the district administration, no one has come to help them. This is a very serious allegation. The army and the local administration should have taken up the matter at the highest level. It is seven years now but the family is still waiting for Tapor Pullom to return home.

People living along the Sino-India border regularly venture deep into jungles along the LAC for hunting purposes. They have been hunting in these jungles since time immemorial. The Arunachalees will continue hunting and the PLA will continue intruding. Therefore, there is every possibility that more such abduction incidents might take place in the future too. The Indian Army and the state and central governments will have to come to the rescue of the Arunachalee like they did in the Miram Taron case. The family members of Tapor Pullom alleged that the army and the local authorities completely turn down their request to locate him. This is a shocking allegation. An incident like this can cause a rift in the relationship between the army and the people living along the LAC.