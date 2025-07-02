Expectations from public service commission

As the candidates grew a little fidgety while awaiting the results, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the results of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2024.

The personality test is scheduled from 30 July to 9 August. The physical test will be held on 15 and 16 July at PTC Banderdewa, followed by the medical test from 17th July onwards at the TRIHMS.

The exams, conducted in April, were for recruitment to various posts after years of delay. The preliminary examination was held on 15 December, 2024, after a gap of four years, during which the commission was marred by one controversy after another.

The work is not yet over for the commission. It still has to earn the trust of civil service aspirants as well as the citizens of the state by conducting error-free exams and adhering to its schedules. An error-free and corruption-free exam is what the aspirants need, and the commission must ensure that lessons are learnt from the last fiasco, where money and connections influenced many of the final outcomes. That was the final nail in the coffin for the commission, as the state protested against unfair practices, and the commission itself was overhauled.

These experiences must not be forgotten, so that they are not repeated.