Lift restriction of public entry into secretariat: APYC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) demanded that the state government immediately lift the restriction of public entry into the civil secretariat.

Condemning the act of the BJP Government in the state, APYC president Tarh Jony said that “the state BJP government, under Pema Khandu seems to be only for a few noted people, such as their relatives and rich tycoons.”

Addressing media persons here at the press club on Wednesday, Jony said, “It has been observed that the imposition of public entry restriction in the Civil Secretariat is during peak working months. This tactic symbolizes that the government is running behind closed doors. The reason of Covid-19 is a lame excuse given by the government.”

The state Youth Congress also condemned the reported assault on three youths during the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) bandh call and sought action against the personnel involved.

“The police personnel, instead of ensuring public safety and security have come down to the streets and openly assaulted the innocent youths,” Jony said.

Claiming misappropriation of crores of funds during Covid-19 for supply of masks and sanitizers in the state, the APYC demanded white paper from the government on the authorized distributors and suppliers.

“In the first phase of the Corona pandemic, donations flooded from all nooks and corners. Surprisingly, the state government claimed that it had sanctioned crores of rupees for masks and hand sanitizers. In fact, the citizens never received a single piece of mask or hand sanitizer for free anywhere from the government,” Jony said.

The APYC also hit out at Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju for remaining silent on many serious state issues.

“There have been many border and boundary issues with China and our neighboring state of Assam, including the abduction of youths from Arunachal Pradesh by the Chinese Army. However, he has been a mute spectator as the union minister,” Jony added.