68-yr-old succumbs to Covid-19, death toll reaches 293

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: A 68-year-old Covid-19 positive man from the ICR died at the DCH, Chimpu on Tuesday evening, which was reported on Wednesday.

With this, the state’s death toll has reached 293.

As per the DHS report, the patient had co-morbidity and was tested Covid-19 positive through RT-PCR at TRIHMS on 2 February. He was admitted to DCH, Chimpu on the same day.

The antecedent and immediate causes of death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid-19 pneumonia.

The patient was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday reported 90 Covid-19 positive cases, of whom 45 are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 28 Covid-19 cases followed by 11 cases in East Siang and 7 cases each in Tawang and West Kameng.

Also, Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Further, a total of 212 patients in the state have been declared recovered or discharged on Wednesday.