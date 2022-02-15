Singphos are one of the most flourishing and advanced tribes of the state: Mein

BORDUMDSA, 14 Feb: Attending the 38th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the colourful dance festival of the Singpho community, at the Singpho Heritage & Cultural Centre here in Changlang district on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that “the Singphos are one of the most flourishing and advanced tribes of the state culturally, literally and socially.”

“Tribal people of the state are historically and culturally rich, the proof of which are found in national museums and archives. Therefore, I have requested the scholars to write the historical and cultural history of Arunachal Pradesh,” Mein said.

Stressing on the need to keep indigenous cultures and traditions alive, and to pass it on to the next generation, Mein informed that the government has already created the department of indigenous cultural affairs to promote preservation of indigenous cultures and traditions.

He advocated “creating livelihood activities through tourism in the form of homestays, resorts and restaurants, and creating a tourist circuit from Namsai to Mayudia-Anini-Bismaknagar-Dong-Parsuram Kund-Glow Lake-Namdapha-Pangsau Pass,” saying that it would lead to huge tourist flow to the region.

Assuring to look into the appointment of a third language teacher for Singpho language, Mein urged the Singpho community to first develop their primer and submit it to the education department.

Also attending the festival, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom commended the age-old bonding and camaraderie between the Singpho and the Tai-Khamti communities. He described the drug menace as “one of the major concerns of both the communities” and suggested holding discussions on such issues during festivals, while also promoting and showcasing the indigenous cultures and traditions. He suggested encouraging youths towards games and sports activities to keep them away from unwanted elements.

Diyun-Bordumsa MLA Somlung Mossang said that the festival helps to promote unity and oneness and in preservation and promotion of the local dialect.

Singpho Development Society secretary-general Ongyun Maio submitted a memorandum to the DCM, seeking appointment of third-language teachers for Singpho language; allocation of

fund for completion of “the multipurpose building for tourist suite”; and construction of “delegates rest house” at the Shapawng Yawng ground in Bordumsa.

The dignitaries released a book, Social Change in the Society of the Singphos in Assam, written by Dr Birendra Kumar Gohain, a Hindi-Singpho Learner’s Dictionary, and the annual souvenir of the festival.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav, Singpho Development Society president Jowkhong Singpho and the festival celebration committee general secretary also spoke. (DCM’s PR Cell)