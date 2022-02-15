Blood donation camps held on Valentine’s Day

PASIGHAT/NAHARLAGUN, 14 Feb: Thirty-six youths donated blood during a voluntary blood donation camp organized at the general hospital here in East Siang district by NGO AYANG on Monday to mark Valentine’s Day.

AYANG founder chairman Aini Talo, who inaugurated the camp, also donated blood for the 34th time.

“We are doing the service to enrich the blood banks in order to save lives,” she said, and encouraged healthy youths to render yeoman service through voluntary blood donation.

Meanwhile, in Naharlagun, 51 units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the Capital Digital Cable Network (CDCN) at the TRIHMS blood centre on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

TRIHMS CMS Dr Dukhum Raina applauded the initiative of the media house, while

CDCN managing director Tutul Goswami and board member Tao Pompi Toko stressed on the importance of blood donation.

Reigning Mrs Arunachal, Daisy Eron Mijiji Ragi, who was also present, said that “women are the highest recipients of blood from blood centres and more women should come forward to donate blood.”

SBTC DD Dr Joram Khopey lauded all those who volunteered to donate blood during the camp.

The camp was spearheaded by CDCN chief managing director Toko Tacho as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative.