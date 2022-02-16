It is time to review Covid-related restrictions

It is good to observe that the Covid situation across the country, except a few states, is improving.

On Tuesday, the country witnessed the lowest number of Covid cases this year. Following the central guidelines issued on 2 February, many states of the country had resumed physical classes in some educational institutions, if not all.

Following the improved Covid situation, neighbouring Assam became the first state of the country to take a bold decision to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions.

According to reports, all restrictions including night curfew and restriction on socio-religion gatherings have been withdrawn in Assam.

At the same time, the Assam government also issued strict guidelines and SoPs, which must be followed after withdrawal of the Covid restriction.

The Assam government discontinued mandatory testing of coronavirus at important places like airports, railway stations, hospitals and border point roads, and at the same time, asked the people with Covid symptoms to go for Covid test voluntarily, while giving emphasis on vaccination.

It is time for Arunachal Pradesh to have a serious review on the Covid situation once again. The state must issue strict Covid related guidelines so that people can realize that Covid SOPs and vaccination are only two options for enjoying day-to-day normal life.