Don’t use guns to curb protests

Anticipating opposition from local people, the state government is calling in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to assist in conducting the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for NHPC’s 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

In a circular issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Siang district (Letter No. SD/CSR-01/2022-23, dated 06/12/24), the Circle Officer has been instructed to arrange accommodations for the CAPF personnel involved in the PFR for SUMP at Riew village.

This action by the government is condemnable and must be stopped immediately.

Earlier, on August 19, 2024, the Special Branch of the state police headquarters directed the Pasighat branch to assess security threats related to the survey and core drilling for the project, which triggered widespread anger. The identified drilling locations included Parong, Dite Dime and Uggeng. Villagers staged large protests against the drilling at Dite Dime, which were followed by an even larger protest on October 5 in Geku.

The Hydroelectric Project, which aims to generate over 11,000 MW of electricity from the Siang River, has faced strong opposition from the villagers, who fear they will be forcefully displaced if the project moves forward.

While more protests are likely in response to the government’s counterproductive announcement, there has been little to no reaction from the government in recent times, other than stating that dams are essential for self-reliance and for countering China’s proposals for dam building on Tibet’s Yarlung Tsangpo River, upstream of the Siang.

Before tensions escalate further, the government must take serious steps to avoid antagonizing the local population, as this could have far-reaching consequences.