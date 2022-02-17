Find solution to end the confrontations and clashes

Recently there was a report of the clashes between Chakma refugee settlers and locals over the boundary demarcation at Neotan village under Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The settlers not only clashed with indigenous Tangsa people, but also stopped the administration from performing the task of demarcation of the boundary between settlers and the indigenous tribals.

Last year, a similar clash between Chakma settlers and the indigenous Mishmi community broke out at Kathan under Lohit district.

In recent years the incidents of clashes between indigenous tribes and settlers have escalated over land and other resources. This is a worrying trend and needs to be addressed seriously.

The Chakma and Hajong refugees were settled in the state by the Government of India, starting from 1964 onwards. Originally, they are from the Chittagong Hill district of Bangladesh. There is a growing allegation of rampant encroachment into reserve forests and land belonging to the indigenous community.

This ever-growing violent conflict between indigenous communities and settlers threatens the peace and tranquility of the state. The state government, along with the Government of India need to work out a solution that is acceptable to both sides. The state suffers in the long run if the solution does not arrive at the earliest.