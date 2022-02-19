Mock drill on earthquake preparedness at SLHEP conducted

GERUKAMUKH, 18 Feb: The Itanagar-based 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the Central Industrial Security Force posted at the NHPC’s Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) here conducted a joint mock exercise on earthquake emergencies at the project site here on Friday.

The location of the 2,000 mw dam is in a high seismic zone (V). The mock drill was aimed at generating awareness among the employees and the people residing in the project area.

“As per their disaster site safety plan, the NDRF personnel demonstrated various extrication methods, like high-rise rescue, stabilizing victims and providing pre-hospital treatment, dog squad search, etc,” an NHPC release said.

SLHEP Executive Director Vipin Gupta was the incident controller of the joint mock exercise in which more than 200 people, employees of the project, local people and personnel from the Assam Police participated.