One succumbs to Covid-19, death toll reaches 296

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: A 42-year-old Covid-19 positive female from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu on Thursday night. With this, the state’s death toll has reached 296.

As per the DHS report, the patient had comorbidity and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at RKM Hospital, Itanagar on 11 February. She had been referred to the DCH on the same day. The antecedent and immediate causes of death are acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid-19 pneumonia.

The patient was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 44 Covid-19 positive cases, of whom 21 are symptomatic.

Tawang reported the highest 14 cases, followed by five cases each in Namsai and West Kameng and four cases in Longding.

Papum Pare reported the highest positivity rate on Friday.

A total of 53 patients across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday. (See full bulletin)