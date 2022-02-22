Assam ready to do anything to resolve boundary disputes: Sarma

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a glimmer of hope with regard to resolving the decades-long vexed boundary disputes between Assam and Arunachal by asserting that Assam is ready to do anything to resolve the disputes to maintain brotherhood with Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma gave the assurance in his speech at the Yupia stadium on the occasion of Arunachal’s 36th Statehood Day celebration on Sunday, to which he was invited as the chief guest.

“I want to assure the people of Arunachal Pradesh that the Assam government is ready to do whatever process is required to resolve the boundary disputes amicably to maintain brotherhood with Arunachal,” Sarma said.

The Assam-Arunachal boundary disputes remain a hot issue as boundary-related skirmishes have been increasing exponentially over the years.

The Assam CM informed that Assam and Meghalaya recently resolved their disputes at six interstate boundary areas peacefully through dialogue.

“We (Assam and Meghalaya governments) have recently resolved six dispute sites peacefully. I am also in constant talk with Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu to resolve the dispute peacefully under the guidance of union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Sarma said.

He informed that, from April 2022, both governments would engage in a series of dialogues, and that most of the boundary disputes between Assam and Arunachal would be resolved within this year.

“I want to assert that, from April month, we will engage in a series of dialogues and within this year, maximum boundary disputes of Assam-Arunachal would be resolved amicably,” he said.

Sarma also acknowledged the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah in settling the interstate boundary issues.

“Today, we are fortunate enough to have leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Whenever the PM meets us, he constantly asks why there are interstate issues, and asked to resolve it,” Sarma added.

“We have to resolve the internal issue to maintain brotherhood and work unitedly to transform the Northeast region as an economic engine of India,” he stated.

Sarma’s extending a friendly hand to resolve the boundary issues came after both the CMs had agreed to settle the disputes at the earliest in a meeting held on 24 January, 2022 in Guwahati.

Sarma also highlighted the cultural and literary links between the two states, “which was bridged by pioneers like Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Padmashree YD Thongchi and noted writer late Lummer Dai through their literary works and arts.”