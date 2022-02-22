Fire damages govt quarters; mayor provides assistance

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Feb: Two government quarters in Ward 17 here were severely damaged in a fire that broke out in the wee hours of Monday.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang, who is also the corporator of the ward, met with the fire victims and provided assistance.

One of the victims of the fire accident, Taram David, who works as a UDC in the power department, informed the mayor that the fire started at around 4 am, likely due to a short-circuit, when he and his wife were asleep.

“The fire damaged the quarters and nothing could be saved. Along with other valuable properties, documents, cash, local ornaments, and a car were turned to ashes,” he said.

David appealed to the district administration and the state government to provide assistance to recover the losses. “I have nothing now, other than the clothes that I am wearing. Everything has gone in the incident,” he said.

Another victim, Power Department JE Pawan Kumar Jha, informed that he also lost all his documents and other valuable items in the fire.

“I was living here alone and was going to retire soon from service.

I have lost all my significant documents in this incident,” he said, and appealed for assistance from the authority.

The mayor urged the district administration and the DDMO to assess the losses and release immediate relief to both the victims. He assured to extend all possible support to the victims.

Phassang urged the residents to be alert to avoid such disasters, and to maintain space between houses to avoid congestion and allow fire tenders to reach on time during any emergency.

Corporators Tarh Achak and Kipa Loram accompanied the mayor.