Khandu flags off luxury buses

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu dedicated 10 state-of-the-art luxury buses to the people of the state at a flag-off ceremony held at the civil secretariat here on Monday.

The bus services will be launched in three phases, from 26 February to 10 March, and will connect Itanagar with Guwahati, Shillong, Miao, Teju, etc. The buses will be operated on the PPP model.

The buses are fitted with LED TV, Wi-Fi, mobile charging points at every seat, passenger announcement system, and reading lights at each seat. The buses also have provision for GPS to enable real-time tracking and monitoring of their location and performance.