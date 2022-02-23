Adopt pan-Arunachal thinking for state’s development: CM

SEPPA, 22 Feb: “For the development of our state, people should broaden their perspective and rise above differences to adopt a pan-Arunachal thinking,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu while addressing the gathering here in East Kameng district during the ongoing golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration on Tuesday.

The CM stated that the government is striving hard for unification and development of the state based on the pan-Arunachal mode. “Our elected representatives may be from different political parties, but for me all 60 assembly constituencies, irrespective of which political party the concerned legislator hails from, are my own and it is my responsibility to ensure equal development,” he said.

Khandu hailed the Nyishis for preserving and practicing their age-old customs and celebrating Nyokum Yullo with traditional fervour.

“Festivals like Nyokum and the rituals associated with it are the identity of the Nyishis. Therefore, all Nyishis, including those following different religions, must celebrate Nyokum and proudly preserve their identity,” he said.

The CM further urged all to come in traditional attires to the festival ground on 26 February (the main day of the festival) when union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will be attending the celebration.

Khandu also informed that the paper works for reconstruction of the Seppa-Chayang Tajo and the Pakke-Bameng roads have been completed.

“Soon, construction work on the ground will also begin. My appeal to the people would be to let the executing agencies do their job unhindered,” he said.

He urged civil society organizations, especially the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) to take the responsibility of ensuring smooth completion of the two road projects.

“People have suffered much. This time let us give them the roads,” Khandu said.

Speaking on the state’s educational scenario, the CM informed that the state’s literacy rate has touched 82 percent as per the latest reports. “However, focus should be on quality education, rather than on the number of literates. The government, under the leadership of Education Minister Taba Tedir, has initiated several measures to revamp the education system in the state with focus on quality and not quantity,” he added.

Congratulating the successful state civil service aspirants and other newly recruited government employees, Khandu said that he felt good seeing Nyishi youths emerging successful in large numbers in recent competitive examinations conducted by the APSSB and the APPSC.

“Today, job creation is in our hands but giving jobs is not in our hands. With the new system in place, people will get jobs only on merit. No political backing or backdoor tactics will work,” he said.

Responding to a few demands of the public, Khandu assured to provide funds for a new circuit house in Seppa, a state-of-the-art auditorium, and construction of the Seppa township roads. He also assured to pursue with the union law ministry, which is headed by Kiren Rijiju, the matter of establishing a district court in Seppa.

The golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration, which had begun on 17 February, was also attended by Education Minister Taba Tedir, Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung, MLAs Tapuk Taku, Hayang Mangfi and Goruk Pordung, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, DGP Satish Golcha, Nyishi Festival Council vice chairperson Tadar Yedir, and others. (CM’s PR Cell)