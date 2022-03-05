Abo grabs 6/32; Arunachal on top vs Bihar

KOLKATA, 4 Mar: Nabam Abo rattled Bihar with his figures of 6/32 to put Arunachal on top on the second day of their Ranji Trophy plate group match here in West Bengal on Friday.

Resuming the day on 76/6, Bihar managed to add just 33 runs to their overnight total before being bundled out for 109.

Sakibul Gani, who scored a record 341 runs on his Ranji debut a few days back, was Bihar’s top scorer with 38 runs as they failed to get going with Abo giving regular breakthroughs.

Manvan Patel and Techi Neri claimed two wickets each as Arunachal took an 87-run first innings lead.

Arunachal in their second essay were 210/7, with Rajesh Bishnoi remaining unbeaten on 70. Teshi Tiku also made a fine 47 as the duo put on a solid 108-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores

Arunachal: 196 and 210/7 from 78.3 overs (Rajesh Bishnoi 70 batting, Teshi Tiku 47; Ashutosh Aman 4/47).

Bihar: 109 from 36.3 overs (Sakibul Gani 38, Vikrant Singh 33; Nabam Abo 6/32).

Arunachal lead by 297 runs. (PTI)