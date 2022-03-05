Min, officials inspect ongoing schemes

SOHA/NAMSANG, 4 Mar: A team of officials led by PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang on Friday inspected various ongoing schemes of the PHE&WS department in various villages of Soha and Namsang circles in Tirap district.

The team, comprising PHE&WS Chief Engineer (EZ) Tomo Basar, Miao Circle SE Joram Badal, Deomali SDO Akan Regon, Khonsa EE Bamang Tassung and Soha ZPM Sam Korok, inspected several water treatment plants, water sources and catchment areas.

During the inspection, the minister urged the public to avoid deforestation in and around the catchment areas to avoid scarcity of water in the future. (DIPRO)